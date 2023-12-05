US ‘misread’ Iran`s part in Israel-Gaza conflict- John Bolton

(MENAFN) In a candid testimony before the United Kingdom Parliament's foreign affairs committee, former United States national security adviser John Bolton asserted that the United States has "misread" Iran's involvement in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Bolton, who served during the Trump administration, highlighted the recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea as evidence of Iran escalating its proxy wars in the region.



According to Bolton, Iran pursues a "ring-of-fire strategy," aiming to encircle and "cripple Israel" by fostering alliances with hostile states and groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. He argued that the severity of the threat posed by Iran to the Middle East is not fully understood by the West, emphasizing that "Iran is calling shots and the West is responding."



Bolton criticized the current United States administration, led by President Joe Biden, for what he perceives as a failure to grasp the true nature of Iran's intentions. He suggested that downplaying Iran's role in the Hamas attacks on October 7 may be linked to the Biden administration's unsuccessful attempts to resurrect a nuclear agreement with Tehran.



According to Bolton, acknowledging Iran's centrality in the conflict would force policymakers to concede errors in their approach.



Expressing concern about the confusion in the administration's policy, Bolton noted that there is an apparent reluctance to acknowledge Iran's role, potentially to convey that "the threat of terrorism internationally is down, which it is manifestly not these days." He emphasized the need for the West to acquire "better intelligence on Iran," stressing the importance of a clear understanding of Iran's activities in the region.



As tensions persist in the Middle East, Bolton's remarks underscore the challenges faced by Western powers in accurately assessing and responding to Iran's actions. The call for improved intelligence on Iran reflects a broader concern about the potential consequences of misunderstanding the geopolitical dynamics in the region.



