Cyprus President looks for Egyptian, Jordanian help to revitalize proposed maritime aid corridor between Cyprus, Gaza

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic move aimed at revitalizing a proposed maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides embarked on a two-day visit to Egypt, with plans to also meet Jordan's King Abdullah II. The primary objective of the visit is to garner support for the initiative, which envisions a maritime aid corridor connecting the Eastern Mediterranean island with Gaza.



President Christodoulides held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo, where the two leaders reviewed the recent escalation in Gaza and Cairo's ongoing efforts to broker a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While the official statement from El Sisi's office did not explicitly mention the Cypriot aid proposal, the Egyptian President expressed readiness to receive and coordinate all international aid for the Gaza Strip.



The proposed maritime aid corridor holds strategic significance, seeking to establish a humanitarian route to provide assistance to Gaza. Egypt, with its existing working relations with Hamas and connections to its armed wing, the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, plays a crucial role in the dynamics of the region. Meanwhile, Jordan, with its proximity to the occupied West Bank, adds another layer to the geopolitical complexities surrounding the proposal.



Notably, Cyprus has been strengthening ties with Egypt and Jordan in recent years, particularly in the context of maritime disputes with Turkey. This diplomatic outreach aligns with Cyprus' broader strategy of seeking support from regional partners in addressing geopolitical challenges.



The visit follows President Christodoulides' meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, during which he conveyed that the United States views the Cypriot aid corridor proposal as "important." The European Union and the United States have expressed support for the initiative, underscoring its significance in fostering regional cooperation.



President Christodoulides emphasized the practical demonstration of Cyprus as a bridge to the region, highlighting the importance of the aid corridor for the country. As the diplomatic efforts unfold, the visit to Egypt and Jordan underscores the collaborative approach Cyprus is taking to address regional issues and contribute to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.



MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107537865