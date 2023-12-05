Mexico Leads New Stage In Colombia Peace Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Mexico City hosts the start of the fifth round of Colombia's peace negotiations with the ELN.



This marks a continuation of discussions that began on November 30. The Mexican Foreign Ministry 's announcement highlights the ongoing quest for peace.



As the host, Mexico shows its commitment to peacefully resolving conflicts and promoting stability in Latin America. This role is vital for the peace efforts in the region.



The Ministry's statement reaffirms Mexico's strong support for these talks.



It mirrors the dedication of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.







Their agreement, formed during their November 25, 2022, meeting in Mexico, bolsters bilateral ties and peace initiatives.



Mexico is hopeful about the negotiations. The nation trusts that both parties' commitment and international support will foster lasting peace in Colombia .



This peace is crucial for the area's stability. The current talks involve Colombia and the ELN, with global backing.



Countries like Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Norway, and Venezuela serve as guarantors. Their participation lends credibility and support to the peace process.



Other members, both permanent and temporary, also join the discussions. This underscores the worldwide interest in resolving the conflict.



This cycle of talks is part of a broader peace process. Colombia has grappled with internal conflicts for decades.



The ELN, active since the 1960s, has been a significant factor in these struggles. Previous negotiation efforts have seen varying outcomes.



Each new round of talks takes lessons from previous ones, aiding progress.

The role of international support

The role of international support is evident from past negotiations. Countries like Norway and Cuba have previously facilitated discussions.



Their past involvement provides insights for current efforts. Benchmarking against other peace processes shows the need for patience and persistence.



Lasting peace, as seen in Northern Ireland and South Africa, often requires prolonged negotiation.



The involvement of several countries as guarantors indicates a collective dedication to regional peace. This global solidarity bodes well for the success of these negotiations.



In summary, the complexities of these negotiations are vast. Yet, the continuing endeavors reflect a global commitment to peace and stability in Colombia.



The fifth round of talks in Mexico represents a positive step toward achieving enduring peace.

