(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and Germany agreed to expand cooperation in key areas like environment, climate change, agriculture, bioeconomy, energy, health, science, technology, and more.



The Brazilian Presidency made this announcement, marking a significant step in international collaboration.



The agreement signing occurred at the 2nd High-Level Intergovernmental Consultation Meeting in Berlin.



Key figures, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, attended this pivota event.



Their presence underlines the agreement's importance. After the meeting, President Lula addressed the media.



He spoke about enhancing environmental cooperation and cited the Amazon Fund and other initiatives.



Lula's focus was on green industrialization, reducing carbon in agriculture, and developing the bioeconomy. These areas are crucial for sustainable development.







Chancellor Scholz shared similar views. He reiterated both countries' dedication to sustainability and reducing industrial carbon emissions.



Scholz specifically mentioned supporting Brazil's goal of zero deforestation by 2030. He also emphasized establishing climate-neutral industries and advancing climate research.



Scholz highlighted the importance of a fair transition that creates jobs in Brazil by transforming raw materials.

New Environmental and Tech Alliance Between Brazil and Germany

Scholz further stated, "Our ministers have signed numerous declarations of intent. These will strengthen our partnership, especially in renewable energy and hydrogen."



This statement reveals a strategic alignment of Brazil's capabilities with Germany's interest in green hydrogen.



The High-Level Intergovernmental Consultations represent a key forum for German-Brazilian cooperation.



Their inaugural meeting in Brasilia in August 2015 set the precedent. The presence of then-Chancellor Angela Merkel and other high-ranking officials underscored its significance.



Now, the countries have committed to holding these meetings every two years.



Discussions at the meeting also covered the Brazilian Presidency of the G20 and the Mercosur-European Union agreement.



These topics indicate the breadth of issues the two nations aim to address collaboratively.



This agreement signifies a deepening of Brazil-Germany relations and a mutual commitment to addressing global challenges.

