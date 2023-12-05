Uruguay Sets Sail For Record Cruise Season

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay proudly launches its 2023-2024 cruise season, aiming for a historic high with 241 ship arrivals.



These vessels will dock at Montevideo and Punta del Este , the country's major ports.



Tourism Minister Tabaré Viera shared this exciting news, highlighting a significant boost in tourism.



The announcement at the Carnival Museum near Montevideo's port emphasized the sector's growth.



Minister Viera noted the positive impact on Uruguay's tourism industry. This surge in cruise arrivals marks a major development.



Juan Curbelo, head of the National Ports Administration (ANP), also spoke at the event. He recognized the cruise industry's expansion in recent years.







Confidently, Curbelo projected that this season will outperform the last. He underscored efforts to provide excellent service.



The aim is to offer the best facilities for these cruise ships, which bring thousands of passengers. This focus on service quality is key to the sector's success.



Last season, Uruguay welcomed a record 187 cruise ships. This number, the highest in nine years, indicates a thriving cruise tourism trend. The industry's growth is evident.



The cruise season began last October and will continue until April.



Last year, the ships brought 360,000 passengers, primarily from Brazil, contributing 16 million dollars to the economy.



Before 2019's pandemic, Uruguay attracted 3.2 million foreign tourists, contributing eight percent to the GDP.



This year's cruise season is set to bolster Uruguay's tourism sector further. The sector's growth is vital for the nation's economic health.

Key economic driver

Uruguay's cruise industry serves as a key economic driver. Its expansion reflects the country's charm as a tourist destination.



Despite historical fluctuations, the sector shows resilience, especially post-pandemic.



Global trends indicate a rebound in cruise tourism, and Uruguay aligns with this recovery.



Standing out among regional counterparts, Uruguay's unique mix of culture and nature attracts tourists and cruise lines alike.



Investments in port facilities and tourism services have been instrumental. The cruise sector's expansion is part of Uruguay's wider tourism strategy.



This comprehensive approach underpins its success. In conclusion, Uruguay's record cruise season signifies more than just impressive figures.



It marks a strong recovery and strategic positioning in global tourism, promising significant economic benefits and reinforcing Uruguay's status as a premier tourist destination.

