Mexico Charts Path For Digital Industrial Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexican business leaders and academics recently introduced a new digital industrial policy.



Their aim is to advance the nation's economic and social development in the current global climate.



This strategy marks Mexico's response to the evolving international economic scene.



José Abugaber, leader of Concamin , emphasized the urgency of revamping Mexico's industrial sector.



He noted the swift changes in global manufacturing dynamics due to geopolitical shifts. His observations highlight the need for Mexico to adapt to these global trends.



Abugaber drew comparisons between Mexican industry and those in Asia and Germany. He stressed the importance of comprehensive industrial development.



These comparisons spotlight the different strategies globally and Mexico's potential direction.







Insisting on modernization, Abugaber argued for adopting future-focused industrial practices.



He views this as crucial for Mexico's continued progress and competitiveness on the global stage.



Concamin, CCE, and INADI collectively recommended several measures. They focused on improving infrastructure, boosting innovation, and strengthening value chains.



These initiatives are deemed essential for the growth of Mexico's industry.



Recognizing the complexities of the global economy, Abugaber cautioned about potential risks facing the world's economy by 2024.



His foresight underscores the need for Mexico to plan economically with resilience and proactivity.

Mexico to become a Latin American leader

Abugaber articulated a clear goal for Mexico: to become a Latin American leader, alleviate extreme poverty, and foster social equality through sustainable and strategic growth.



This vision aligns with wider objectives for national progress.



Arturo Oropeza, president of INADI, echoed the necessity of a revamped industrial strategy.



This need arises in response to the global trend of company relocations, commonly referred to as "nearshoring."



Oropeza's remarks stress the need for Mexico to adapt to these new business practices.



The proposed digital industrial policy encourages multi-sector collaboration. It seeks active involvement from public, private, academic, and social entities.



This approach aims to establish a thorough and efficient policy framework. Oropeza stressed the critical role of digital industrial development for economic success.



He warned that failing to participate in this trend risks Mexico falling behind. This concern highlights the rapid evolution of the global digital economy.



Recent data from Inegi shows Mexico's economy grew by 3.9% in 2022.



As Latin America's second-largest economy, Mexico's adoption of a digital industrial policy is poised to influence its future economic landscape significantly.

MENAFN05122023007421016031ID1107537816