7 Team-Building Activities Your Coworkers Won’T Hate

We will offer interesting ideas for team building, suitable for office corporate parties and outdoor events, on holidays and weekdays, at leisure, and during work breaks - options for all occasions, so that you can choose the best one for your situation.



Computer games can be an extremely effective team-building tool, promoting cooperation, communication, and camaraderie among team members.



Games often present a shared goal that requires players to work together to achieve success.



This simulates real-life workplace scenarios. Players constantly communicate, solve problems, and support each other.







You can even resolve work conflicts with the help of a computer game. And some games allow people to take on leadership roles within a team.



Friendly competition through games can motivate employees to perform better.



A great example of a team-building game is World of Warcraft. There, players form guilds and complete quests together.



If employees are not familiar with the game, they often use wow service to improve their character and overcome difficult game moments.



Each player has a unique role, and success depends on effective coordination.



For example, facing a raid boss in a game requires careful planning, communication, and strategy execution.



This teamwork in the game can be compared to a complex work project.

Cardboard metropolis

A popular environmental trend is building a city out of cardboard. The team building scenario requires props and to conduct the game it is better to turn to professionals, the result is worth it.



Teams must complete tasks to build infrastructure facilities for a cardboard metropolis.



The game helps to establish connections between employees, identifies leaders, and teaches planning and delegation skills.



Any number of teams of at least 3 people is possible in this game. Participants solve practical construction problems while working together to create a cardboard metropolis.



The team that completes the most tasks wins. At the end - joint coloring of the common city and presentation of its districts.

Corporate picture

The creative team building program“Corporate Picture” is aimed at uniting the team. One large team or several people paint a picture.



It sounds simple, but there are time limits and everyone involved must work at the same time.



To complicate the task, you can ask to reproduce a specific painting. You can draw on paper, canvas, or wall.



The game teaches teamwork and time management, helps reveal creative and organizational abilities, and art itself improves mental well-being .



The team receives a task and, upon a sign from the leader, begins drawing on pre-prepared workstations with everything necessary.

Crazy racing

Such team building for the team will be remembered for a long time - emotional racing on homemade cars will not leave anyone indifferent.



Such activity will definitely require a professional approach.



The game can unexpectedly reveal the engineering abilities of any participant, and leaders and creatives are also identified in the process.



From the materials provided, the groups built their own car model within a limited period.



The work to be done is not so much design work as engineering work because the finale of the competition is the race.

Quiz

The previous two event ideas were designed for space and were intended for trips to nature, sports facilities, etc.



But team building in the office also opens up broad prospects for developing teamwork skills.



An interesting option is intellectual team building, which includes a quiz scenario.



Quiz is a team game whose roots go back to cult TV shows; however, its rules are simpler and easier to adapt to a specific office.



The game fosters team spirit and the ability to quickly come up with ideas and listen to others, so brainstorming is as effective as possible.



Any number of teams of 5–8 people is possible. Groups answer questions and receive points for each correct answer. The winner is the team with the most points.

Where is the logic?

The game“Where is the logic?” will ideally fit into intellectual corporate team building indoors.



It is cheerful, passionate, and does not require much space. However, preliminary preparation is necessary because funny and complex tasks are difficult to develop and formulate.



It is best to turn to professionals who will provide a presenter, ready-made tasks, and a DJ. The game is aimed at developing logical thinking and cohesion.



Moreover, puzzle games will bring cognitive benefits to your coworkers.



It is important to solve the logic puzzle listen to your teammates and support their answers.



Any number of teams of 2–8 people is possible. The host gives various logic puzzles (visual, musical, etc.), and teams earn points by trying to answer faster than their opponents.

Rope course

Extreme team-building activities require the participation of instructors who can guarantee the safety of each person.



You will also need reliable sports equipment. Completing the obstacle course will become an unforgettable event if these conditions are met.



As a rule, the competition takes place in two stages: first, the participants act together and then begin to complete individual tasks.



The team stage of the ropes course teaches you to work literally together, rely on colleagues, and provide support, while the individual stage teaches you to show leadership qualities, make decisions, and set priorities.



It is very important that even if you have an interesting idea, developing it into a concept is not an easy task.



Interestingly, the team in active physical or intellectual entertainment for team building is no less difficult.



The more complex the program, the more important the presence of professional presenters and assistant moderators.



Therefore, it is better to use the help of event specialists, especially since the effect of the events will justify the funds invested in team building.







