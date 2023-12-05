GCC Summit Is Held In Shadow Of Unprecedented Catastrophe In Gaza -- Qatari Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday said the 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council took place in the shadow of the unprecedented and dangerous tragedy and humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people.

Addressing the summit inaugural session, the Amir said the Israeli occupiers breached in the occupied Palestine all humanitarian, moralistic and religious norms and values.

Regretfully and in spite of the scope of the "crime and the wide-spread protests throughout the world, some official quarters continue to neglect the Palestinian people's calls for a cease-fire," he said.

He was alluding to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip that began more than 55 days ago, claiming nearly 16,000 lives among the Gazans.

"It is shameful that the international community has allowed this brazen crime to proceed for nearly two months, with systematic killing of the innocent and the unarmed namely children and women," the Qatari Amir said.

The aggressors have targeted the infrastructure in Gaza, cut off power and water supplies, stopped entry of medicines, demolished hospitals, mosques and key installations in the enclave. "All this has been done at the pretext of self defense although the occupation cannot be justified as such according the international laws." (more)

rk













MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107537780