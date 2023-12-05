Extended Black Friday Sales: Leawo Is Offering Up To 93% OFF Amazon Downloader To Download Amazon Prime Movies

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

This year, online sales boomed on Black Friday, reaching a record $9.8 billion, a 7.5% increase from the Friday after Thanksgiving last year, according to industry reports. Capitalizing on this momentum, Leawo Software, a company specializing in multimedia solutions and data management software, is continuing to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with their extended 2023 Thanksgiving Promo Free Giveaway Gift & 93% OFF online sale . The highlight of this sale is the up to 93% off CleverGet Amazon Downloader , along with other deep discounts on multimedia solutions.

CleverGet Amazon Downloader Discount Details

During the Leawo Black Friday promotion, customers can take advantage of the following incredible offers on the CleverGet Amazon Downloader:



50% Discount on Individual License. Customers can purchase the lifetime license of CleverGet Amazon Downloader for only $49.97, which is 50% off the original price. 93% OFF on CleverGet All-in-One 15 . For greater savings, customers can opt for the CleverGet All-in-One 15 package, featuring 40 modules including Video Downloader, Netflix Downloader , MAX Downloader, and more. This comprehensive package is available for an incredible price of just $229.95. With this offer, customers can save an impressive $3268.05.

Key Features of CleverGet Amazon Downloader

CleverGet Amazon Downloader offers a range of features designed to enhance the user experience and make video downloading effortless:



High-quality Amazon Prime video download . CleverGet Amazon Downloader is an HD video downloader that can download Amazon Prime videos up to 1080P resolution without losing any elements, depending on the source video quality.

Download Amazon Prime shows in batch. CleverGet Amazon Downloader has the capability to analyze a TV show episode URL and detect all available episodes in all seasons on Amazon Prime Video. Users can then choose to download single episode(s), the full season of the current episode, or even all seasons or selected episodes from multiple seasons as desired.

Convert Amazon Video to MP4/MKV. MP4 and MKV are widely accepted file formats that can be played on almost all media players and devices. Users can download Prime videos to either MP4 or MKV files based on their personal preferences.

Preserve multilingual audio tracks and subtitles. CleverGet Amazon Downloader can detect all available audio tracks and subtitles and provide a list for customers to download. This ensures that users can enjoy their downloaded videos with the desired audio and subtitle options. Save subtitles independently or remux into video at will. CleverGet Amazon Downloader downloads Amazon Prime video subtitles in 2 ways: save subtitles from Prime videos as independent SRT/SUP subtitle files, or pack selected subtitles into output video as a file.

How to Download Amazon Movies Using CleverGet Amazon Downloader?

CleverGet Amazon Downloader offers a user-friendly interface that streamlines the process of downloading movies and shows from Amazon. The following are detailed steps:

Step 1: Download and install CleverGet Amazon Downloader.

Step 2: Utilize the built-in browser to search for the target Amazon movie.

Step 3: Click the analyzing button to call out all available download options, including different qualities, formats, frame rates, and sizes.

Step 4: Choose preferred option and click the“Download” button to start downloading Amazon movies.

Step 5: Check downloading tasks and manage downloaded files in the“Library” sidebar.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing users with top-notch software solutions for video, audio, and Blu-ray/DVD playback, conversion, and processing. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Leawo Software continuously strives to deliver high-quality products that enhance the multimedia experience for users worldwide.