FM: Regional Security Issues Important Element In Dialogue Between Azerbaijan & Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation
is approaching the end of the year with positive dynamics, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov telling at the meeting with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that.
"The year 2022 was positive in terms of economic cooperation. A
24 percent growth has been observed. There are no final figures yet
for 2023, but the general trend shows that we are also approaching
the end of the year with positive dynamics. I think today we will
have an opportunity to go over several significant projects both
bilateral and regional in the economic sphere," Bayramov said.
As for humanitarian issues, according to Bayramov, they
traditionally occupy an important place in the dialogue between the
two countries.
It should be noted that on 4 December Jeyhun Bayramov went on a
working visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian
countries.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that regional
security issues are always an important element in the dialogue
between Azerbaijan and Russia.
"These are issues of post-conflict normalisation [between
Azerbaijan and Armenia], as well as broader regional formats - the
3+3 format. The last meeting in this format was on 23 October in
Tehran. I think that these and other issues will be discussed in
detail today".
A meeting of the Caspian littoral countries' foreign ministers
will be held today in Moscow under the chairmanship of Russian
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting is scheduled to be
attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107537751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.