Finland To Start Producing Artillery Ammunition For Ukraine Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen has said that Finland plans to start producing artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

That's according to Yle , Ukrinform reports.

"We have completed negotiations on how Finland will increase the production of heavy ammunition to send them to Ukraine. This decision will be made soon," he said in an interview with the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

Hakkanen expressed hope that the issue would be resolved before Christmas.

The funds for the production of ammunition will increase to tens of millions of euros, the report said.

Earlier reports said that the Finnish government had tabled in parliament a draft supplement to the budget for 2024, which includes, among other things, proposals regarding support for Ukraine.

Photo: Tiina Jutila / Yle