Baku To Debut Meeting On Caspian Ecology Issues - Iranian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The first meeting
on Caspian ecology issues will take place in Baku, the Iranian
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during a meeting of
the foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Moscow, Trend reports.
"Following nine years of consultations at the ministerial
meeting on environmental affairs held in September in Geneva, good
agreements were reached on the placement of the secretariat of the
Tehran Convention," he noted. "According to the agreements reached,
there is hope that a special working group will hold its first
meeting in the city of Baku."
"For direct and continuous management of environmental issues in
the Caspian Sea, the Tehran Convention secretariat needs to be
relocated to Caspian basin countries," the minister pointed
out.
Will be updated
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.