Ashgabat To Host Second Turkmen-Russian Business Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 5. The capital
of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, will host the second Turkmen-Russian
business forum scheduled for January 2024, Trend reports.
This was revealed during a meeting in Moscow between Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Deputy Prime Minister of the
Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to
preparations for the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental
commission, which is also scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan in
January 2024.
Furthermore, they reviewed the implementation of the agreements
reached following the meeting of the Co-Chairs of the
Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic
Cooperation in Ashgabat on October 10 this year.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian
states started today in Moscow, the capital of Russia.
The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is
attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.
