Azerbaijan Working On Projects To Export Green Hydrogen, Ammonia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is
actively engaged in initiatives to export green hydrogen and
ammonia through collaborative projects with international energy
companies, said Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy, Trend reports.
The country, in partnership with these entities, aims to
generate approximately 19 GW of power for the production and export
of green energy, hydrogen, and green ammonia by 2031-2037, he
added.
Speaking at an event on renewable energy investment
opportunities in Azerbaijan, Shahbazov highlighted the commencement
of green energy partnerships with seven international
companies.
"Azerbaijan is committed to becoming a hub for green growth and
achieving a clean environment by 2030, identifying this as a key
national priority for social and economic development. This
strategic policy framework lays the groundwork for a successful
energy transformation in the region.
Shahbazov provided noteworthy updates on recent milestones,
mentioning that in October, Azerbaijan inaugurated the first
foreign investment-based and the largest solar power plant in the
CIS and the Caspian region, in collaboration with Masdar company.
Looking ahead, he outlined plans for the construction of eight
solar and wind power plants, with a total capacity exceeding 1.6
GW, involving Masdar, ACWA Power, bp, China Gezhouba, Nobel Energy,
and Baltech by 2027. Furthermore, he projected that by 2030, more
than 8 GW of green energy projects on both land and sea, aimed at
domestic consumption, decarbonization of the economy, and export,
will be implemented through foreign investment.
Shahbazov also highlighted the intensive efforts to export 4 GW
of green energy through the Caspian-Black Sea-European Union Green
Energy Corridor, along with an additional 1 GW through the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe route. These endeavors signify
Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable energy practices and
regional collaboration in advancing clean energy initiatives.
