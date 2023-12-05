Azerbaijan Anews Rules To Upscale Excise Duties On Tobacco And Alcohols

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. New rules for
increasing excise duties on tobacco and alcohol products have been
approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This issue was addressed in an amendment to the Tax Code, which
was debated in an Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament)
meeting.
The excise duty rate on disposable electronic cigarettes,
hookahs, and their equivalents will be hiked from 0.25 to 2 manat
per item (from 0.15 cents to $1).
The excise duty rate has been increased from 43 to 45.5 manats
(from $25 to $26.76) per 1000 pieces of cigarillos (thin cigars),
and from 38.5 to 45.5 manats (from $22.65 to $26.76) per 1000
pieces of tobacco cigarettes and their alternatives.
If the present excise tax rate for every 1000 pieces of tobacco
and tobacco products consumed as a result of heating (vapor) is 14
manat ($8), the project estimates that it will be 16 manat
($9).
The excise rate on drinkable alcohol (including undenatured
ethyl alcohol with less than 80 percent alcohol content), vodka,
fortified drinks and fortified materials for drinks, liqueurs and
liquor goods, cognac and cognac ingredients will be raised from 4
to 4.8 manat (from $2 to $2.8).
Following debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed in the
third reading.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.