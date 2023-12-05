Export performance of German firms decline in October

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Federal Statistical Office in Germany highlights a decline in the export performance of German companies in October. The volume of exports of goods with the label "Made in Germany" experienced a decrease of 0.2 percent in October compared to the previous month, adjusting for calendar and seasonal variables. Furthermore, there was a notable drop of 8.1 percent in comparison to October 2022.



In terms of value, German exports amounted to 126.4 billion euros for the month of October, while imports reached 108.6 billion euros. The data also revealed a decline in imports, with a decrease of 1.2 percent from September and a more significant decline of 16.3 percent compared to October 2022.



The global economic challenges, including the weakened state of the global economy, have significantly impacted Germany's foreign trade sector. The reduced demand for goods labeled "Made in Germany" has been a persistent trend, reflecting the broader economic conditions.



The cumulative figures for the first ten months of the current year also indicate a decline in the total value of exports. The export bill during this period stood at 1,304.6 billion euros, marking a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



It's worth noting that the foreign trade sector in Germany achieved record results in the previous year, partly attributed to noticeable price increases. However, the precise impact of these effects is challenging to determine, as the office does not collect price-adjusted data. The ongoing challenges in the global economic landscape continue to shape the dynamics of Germany's export and import activities, underscoring the interconnectedness of the nation's trade with broader international trends.

