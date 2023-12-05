(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and its multilateral credit and political risk insurer“The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ), signed a Collaborative Partnership Agreements with The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on December 2nd, 2023, on the sidelines of COP28's celebrations. These significant agreements solidify IsDB and ICIEC's commitment to advancing the global energy transition and supporting sustainable development goals.

The partnership entails IsDB and ICIEC's membership in the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF), a multi-stakeholder climate finance solution managed by IRENA. ETAF aims to drive the global energy transition across IRENA's diverse membership, facilitating the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions aligned with the Paris Agreement objectives and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Through membership in ETAF, the IsDB looks forward to proactively contributing to the deployment of renewable energy solutions throughout its 57 member countries that span four continents within the USD 1 billion ETAF capital mobilization target by 2030. Furthermore, the IsDB Group is joining ETAF at two ends – financing and de-risking.

In his remarks during the signing ceremony, H.E Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the IsDB Group, said:“The Bank's membership and its pledge of USD 250 million for ETAF, as well as ICIEC' membership, which is the credit and political risk insurance arm of the IsDB Group, reflect the Group's resolve to accelerate climate finance and provide much needed de-risking, which is key to attracting private capital to this domain in the economic South.”



ICIEC will contribute its credit and political risk insurance solutions to support the (co-)financing of renewable energy projects recommended by ETAF for the benefit of common member countries. The collaboration capitalizes on ICIEC's expertise in credit and political risk insurance and its synergies with the broader reinsurance market.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, stated, "This partnership with IRENA through the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform marks a significant step towards realizing our commitment to fostering sustainable development in our member states. By leveraging our experience in credit and political risk insurance, we aim to support and accelerate the financing of renewable energy projects crucial for achieving global climate and development goals."

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said, "To achieve climate and development targets, we must acknowledge that financing approaches vary by region, each with unique needs and criteria. By partnering with ETAF, IsDB and ICIEC are playing an important role in enhancing the platform's inclusivity, expanding its available tools and resources, and enabling more effective project support to be tailored to the distinct needs of more developing countries."

IsDB and ICIEC's collaboration with IRENA reflects a shared commitment to addressing climate challenges, promoting sustainable energy practices, and contributing to the broader global agenda. The partnership is poised to unlock financial support for renewable energy initiatives across the IsDB member states.

About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB):

Rated AAA by the major rating agencies of the world, the Islamic Development Bank is the pioneering multilateral development bank of the Global South that has been working for nearly 50 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57 Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of nearly 1 in 5 of the world population. Its mission is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place enabling them to fulfil their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has regional hubs and centers of excellence in 11 of its Member Countries.

Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group comprising five entities: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) tasked with research and training, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

For more information, visit:

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States, promote intra-OIC trade, and facilitate investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has delivered a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the public and private in its 49 Member States and globally. The products' suite includes Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligation, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC has maintained for 15 consecutive years an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 100bn in trade and investment directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit:



About the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA):

IRENA is the lead intergovernmental agency for the global energy transformation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future and serves as the principal platform for international co-operation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy. With 169 Members (167 States and the European Union) and 15 additional countries in the accession process and actively engaged, IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.









