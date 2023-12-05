Egyptian Pres.: State Of Palestine Only Way For Stability In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi on Tuesday urged the international community to push for two-state solution and the establishment of independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This came during Al-Sisi meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement.

The discussions centered on the Israeli occupation military escalation in Gaza and Egypt's efforts for a permeant ceasefire in the enclave, the statement added

Egyptian president stressed on the importance of the international community to undertake its responsibilities in recognizing a state of Palestine, said the statement.

Al-Sisi pointed out to his country's extensive efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, stressing that Egypt is willing to coordinate all international aid directed to the sector.

For his part Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides appreciated Egypt's efforts in calming the situation in Gaza and called for boosting joint efforts concerning the humanitarian corridor initiative to Gaza.

The two officials addressed bilateral relations and the ongoing development of such relation in all fields, the statement added.

Cooperation in many fields were discussed between the two presidents including the power file and finding new ways for merging relations whether at the bilateral level or through the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece. (end)

asm













MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107537734