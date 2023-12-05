(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Commitment for a Sustainable Future: Global Postal Community to Foster Climate Education at COP28





. Emirates Post Group and the Universal Postal Union, in collaboration with the UAE's Ministry of Education and UNITAR, highlighted the role of postal networks in advancing climate education.

Emirates Post Group (EPG) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) hosted a workshop session titled 'Delivery for the Future: The Postal Network as Infrastructure for Lifelong Climate Education' on the sidelines of the 28th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 2023

The workshop was held in the Green Zone at the Greening Education Hub (Erth), Legacy from the Land of Zayed that is organized by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at COP28 and highlighted the vital role of postal networks in advancing climate education and achieving the global climate action agenda. The event was one in a series of programs and sessions being hosted by the Ministry of Education, discussing various topics to raise awareness on climate change, and showcasing projects that have been implemented to mitigate its effects and achieve sustainable development goals.



The 'Delivery for the Future' session served as an ideal platform to gain multitude of perspectives from the global postal, educational, and climate policy communities to devise collaborative initiatives. The discussion centred on leveraging the expansive potential of postal networks to disseminate tailor-made climate-conscious messages, encourage eco-friendly practices, and incorporate sustainability into everyday lives of individuals.



In addition, recognising the urgent need to devise innovative solutions to combat climate change, the workshop session reviewed the key role of postal enterprises as a critical platform to offer enduring climate education.



Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the Universal Postal Union, said:“The UPU and its network of 192 members have committed to reduce carbon emissions and to strengthen resilience to climate disruption. As we green our infrastructure, it is important to remember that the global postal network can play an even broader role in supporting climate action. We can use our assets – our reach and our trusted relationship with people everywhere – to provide climate services to other sectors. I am confident that the postal sector has the potential to make a substantial contribution to global carbon reduction goals, thereby supporting the achievement of the targets set forth in the Paris Agreement.”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said:“At EPG, we believe in the possibilities of the long-standing relationship of postal enterprises with the educational sector, especially in addressing pressing issues like climate change. The postal sector, with its extensive global network, has the capacity to deliver climate education to a wider population, especially to remote communities. Through our strategic partnerships with international and regional organisations, we seek to bridge the prevailing knowledge gap and encourage climate consciousness effectively. We have pledged to contribute to the UAE's climate action efforts by implementing sustainable initiatives to promote green practices. Through innovative initiatives and a focus on green logistics, we align our services with the UAE's sustainable development goals and a vision for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future”.

By facilitating climate education, postal enterprises are well positioned to drive the efforts to ensure a sustainable future, nurture customer appreciation for eco-friendly practices, and foster workforce innovation. The UAE has been a member of the UPU since 1973, and EPG shall support the Union's efforts in intensifying the potential impact of postal networks in climate education.

The Greening Education Hub (Erth), Legacy from the Land of Zayed that is organized by the Ministry of Education at COP28, convenes various stakeholders from the community to share and discuss experiences and solutions for achieving sustainability. The workshops and sessions are anticipated to serve as a platform for sharing insights and fostering collaborations to drive collective action towards a sustainable future.



