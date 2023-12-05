Temporary Road Closures On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ashghal has announced a nine-hour road closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

The temporary closure will span from the Umm Lekhba Interchange underpass to Thani Bin Jassim Interchange underpass, only in the direction of Hamad International Airport (HIA), while keeping traffic open on the service roads and Thani Bin Jassim Interchange signals.

The flyover on Umm Lekhba Interchange, leading from Al Shamal towards Hamad International Airport, will also be shut down temporarily.

Ashghal stated that the detour will begin on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 1am to 10am.

"Travellers heading from Al Shamal or Al Markhiya are advised to use Duhail Interchange to reach their destinations on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor," Ashghal stated.

Furthermore, motorists heading from Doha for Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor are advised to use the Umm Lekhba Interchange as usual using the service roads along Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to reach their destinations.