Community Garden Project Inaugurated In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on Monday inaugurated the "Community-Based Urban Garden" project in Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Park in Al-Qweismeh, East of Amman.The Executive Director of Engineering at GAM and Chairwoman of the Community Agricultural Committee, Nemeh Al-Qatanani, stated that the project aims to enhance social cohesion, improve food security and self-sufficiency, address urban climate resilience, and bolster access to livelihood opportunities.The project is part of the regional program titled, "Inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable development in urban areas hosting Syrian refugees in Jordan and Turkey", implemented in Jordan by UN-Habitat and funded by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).Deema Abu Thiab, National Programme Coordinator of UN-Habitat Jordan, highlighted that the project incorporates several components, including a greenhouse, a room for mushroom growing, a composting system, and raised beds. The local community received specialized training for each project component and actively participated in cultivating the community garden.Furthermore, she added, "Through this project, we seek to provide a pioneering model that contributes to the expansion of this initiative to all public parks in the city of Amman, serving social cohesion and food security".Rasha Al-Shawarbah, the Manager of Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Park, commended the efforts supporting the project's establishment, emphasizing its role in enhancing community responsibility and participation.