Military Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt, Neutralizes 3 Smugglers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotic drugs from Syrian territory, resulting in the demise of three smugglers.An official military source in the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army stated on Tuesday that an immediate response was initiated, and the rules of engagement were applied after border guards detected a group of smugglers attempting to cross the border illegally from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory.The source mentioned that 233,000 Captagon pills and 528 palm-sized hashish packs were discovered and subsequently transferred to the competent authorities.They emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces will persist in dealing forcefully and decisively with any threats on the border fronts and any endeavours intended to undermine and destabilize the security of the homeland and intimidate its citizens.