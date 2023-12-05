Radical Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque / al-Haram al-Sharif Compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said the settlers raided the Mosque through the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection from the heavily armed Israeli police, and toured the courtyards and performed provocative Talmudic rituals.The occupation police tightened its military measures in the vicinity of the Mosque and prevented worshipers from entering it to secure the incursions of the settlers.