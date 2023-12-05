               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Arrests 45 Palestinians In West Bank


12/5/2023 5:26:26 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested 45 Palestinian citizens on Tuesday from various areas in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem.
The Palestinian Prisoners Society said that the Israeli forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Nablus, Jenin, and East Jerusalem and made the arrests, claiming that they were wanted.

MENAFN05122023000117011021ID1107537571

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search