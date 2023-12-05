Israel Arrests 45 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested 45 Palestinian citizens on Tuesday from various areas in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem.The Palestinian Prisoners Society said that the Israeli forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Nablus, Jenin, and East Jerusalem and made the arrests, claiming that they were wanted.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.