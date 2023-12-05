Parliament's Palestine Committee Denounces Settlers Storming Of Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Lower House of Parliament's Palestine Committee condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif by groups of Jewish settlers and Israeli occupation forces, the attacks on Jerusalem Endowments employees, and the invasion of their residence.In a statement on Tuesday, Committee Chairman MP Firas Ajarmeh said that the extremist right-wing occupation government is engaging in provocative measures and recurrent assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as Islamic and Christian holy sites.He underscored that the occupation authorities' practices go against fundamental principles of humanity, as they perpetrate acts of discrimination and intentionally provoke the emotions of the Islamic and Arab nations. He pointed out that the Holy Mosque encompasses not only the Al-Qibli Mosque and the Dome of the Rock but also everything within the compound's wall, spanning an area of 144 dunums.Ajarmeh drew attention to the crucial role of the Hashemite custodianship in protecting the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites. He highlighted the dedicated efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II in defending the Arab identity of Jerusalem and standing with its resilient people.Additionally, he underscored His Majesty's initiatives to halt the war and brutal massacres faced by the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The MP strongly denounced the ongoing systematic Israeli aggression towards Gaza, condemning the acts of violence, killings, and arrests unfolding in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.