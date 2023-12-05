Separatism In Azerbaijan's Lands Completely Eradicated - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Anti-terrorist
activities carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in September
this year in Karabakh have led to the complete eradication of
separatism in Azerbaijani lands, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali
Asadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
Asadov noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Ilham
Aliyev's election as President of Azerbaijan.
"Consistently and successfully continuing the strategic line of
development of the great leader, President Ilham Aliyev has created
a modern and developed model of Azerbaijan. This policy has led to
rapid development in all spheres, expansion of Azerbaijan's
political and economic opportunities, creation of a strong Army,
strengthening of our country's position in the international arena,
restoration of territorial integrity," he added.
