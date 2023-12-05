Azerbaijan Participates In 15 Of 16 International Legal Documents On Co-Op Between Caspian Littoral States - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is a
party to 15 out of 16 international legal documents on cooperation
of Caspian littoral states, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the meeting of the Caspian littoral states' foreign
ministers in Moscow.
Will be updated
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.