Turkmenistan And Russia Affirm Commitment To Deepen Strategic Partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 5. Turkmenistan and Russia have confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership and develop multifaceted cooperation, Trend reports.

The issues were discussed in Moscow between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

Meredov arrived in Russia to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries, while with Lavrov he discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including interaction on international platforms and the schedule of upcoming contacts.

The parties paid special attention to cooperation in the implementation of educational and cultural projects.

"I will highlight one of our flagship projects – the creation of the Russian-Turkmen University and the construction of a new building of the State Russian Drama Theater. Work is underway on the construction of an additional building for the Pushkin School. We are sincerely grateful to our Turkmen friends for such attention to this area, to exchanges in the field of culture and education. We perceive your interest in the Russian language positively," Sergey Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states started today in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

