Turkmenistan And Russia Affirm Commitment To Deepen Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 5. Turkmenistan and Russia have confirmed their mutual commitment to
further strengthen strategic partnership and develop multifaceted
cooperation, Trend reports.
The issues were discussed in Moscow between Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Russian FM Sergey
Lavrov.
Meredov arrived in Russia to participate in a meeting of the
foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries, while with
Lavrov he discussed topical issues of bilateral relations,
including interaction on international platforms and the schedule
of upcoming contacts.
The parties paid special attention to cooperation in the
implementation of educational and cultural projects.
"I will highlight one of our flagship projects – the creation of
the Russian-Turkmen University and the construction of a new
building of the State Russian Drama Theater. Work is underway on
the construction of an additional building for the Pushkin School.
We are sincerely grateful to our Turkmen friends for such attention
to this area, to exchanges in the field of culture and education.
We perceive your interest in the Russian language positively,"
Sergey Lavrov said.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian
states started today in Moscow, the capital of Russia.
The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is
attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.