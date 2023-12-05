Demand At Azerbaijani Central Bank's Currency Auction Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction with the
participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on
December 5, 2023, Trend reports.
According to CBA data, the auction's demand was $95.1 million
(an increase of 22.24 percent, or $17.3 million, over the previous
auction) and was fully met.
The previous auction had a demand of $77.8 million.
The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to
the US dollar based on the auction results was 1.7 AZN per USD.
Since the beginning of the year, $3.3 billion has been purchased
at currency auctions. The currency received a record-high demand of
$96.3 million at the auction on March 28, 2023.
The average demand at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's currency
auctions in 2022 was 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million), while the
supply was $70 million.
Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions
by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in
mid-January 2017.
