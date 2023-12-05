               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Talks Hosting First Meeting Of Secretariat Of Framework Convention For Protection Of Caspian Sea Marine Environment In Baku


12/5/2023 5:19:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An agreement has been reached to hold the first meeting of a special expert group on preparation of draft documents on organization of activities of the Secretariat of the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in Baku on December 18-19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

Bayramov said this will create an opportunity for constructive dialogue and convergence of positions.

"I am confident that the successful work of the expert group will allow to start the process of placing the secretariat in Baku," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search