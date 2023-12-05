Azerbaijani FM Talks Hosting First Meeting Of Secretariat Of Framework Convention For Protection Of Caspian Sea Marine Environment In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An agreement has
been reached to hold the first meeting of a special expert group on
preparation of draft documents on organization of activities of the
Secretariat of the Framework Convention on the Protection of the
Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in Baku on December 18-19,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian
littoral states in Moscow.
Bayramov said this will create an opportunity for constructive
dialogue and convergence of positions.
"I am confident that the successful work of the expert group
will allow to start the process of placing the secretariat in
Baku," he said.
