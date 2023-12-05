Iran Pushes For Formation Of Single Caspian Sea Cooperation Body

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. It is necessary
to create a single organization for the cooperation of the five
Caspian littoral states, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of Caspian littoral states' foreign
ministers in Moscow.
"It is imperative that the process of five-party collaboration
in the Caspian Sea be hastened. Furthermore, we believe that all
decisions should be made with the consent and approval of the five
Caspian littoral republics. We must promote communal engagement in
order to transform the Caspian Sea into a symbol of friendship,
progress, and development structure must be implemented. In this
context, it is critical to establish a single secretariat or
institution capable of managing and controlling all aspects of
Caspian Sea cooperation," he said.
Will be updated
