Iran Pushes For Formation Of Single Caspian Sea Cooperation Body

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. It is necessary to create a single organization for the cooperation of the five Caspian littoral states, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers in Moscow.

"It is imperative that the process of five-party collaboration in the Caspian Sea be hastened. Furthermore, we believe that all decisions should be made with the consent and approval of the five Caspian littoral republics. We must promote communal engagement in order to transform the Caspian Sea into a symbol of friendship, progress, and development structure must be implemented. In this context, it is critical to establish a single secretariat or institution capable of managing and controlling all aspects of Caspian Sea cooperation," he said.

