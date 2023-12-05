Iran Hopes To Speed Up Border Delimitation In Caspian Sea, Following Baku Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran hopes for
acceleration of border delimitation in the Caspian Sea after the
meeting in Baku, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral
states in Moscow.
"The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea defines
the rights and obligations and the general framework of cooperation
between the five littoral countries in the four maritime zones. The
application of sovereignty, sovereign rights and exclusive
collective jurisdiction in these zones requires the drawing of
baselines as a basis for delimiting the precise boundaries of
inland waters, territorial waters, fishing zones and shared water
areas," he said.
Amir-Abdollahian noted that although six rounds of meetings and
negotiations have been held to finalize this process, it has been
slow in progress.
"We hope that the seventh meeting of this working group will be
held in Baku soon and will bring appropriate results," he said.
Will be updated
