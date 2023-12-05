               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Hopes To Speed Up Border Delimitation In Caspian Sea, Following Baku Meeting


12/5/2023 5:19:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran hopes for acceleration of border delimitation in the Caspian Sea after the meeting in Baku, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

"The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea defines the rights and obligations and the general framework of cooperation between the five littoral countries in the four maritime zones. The application of sovereignty, sovereign rights and exclusive collective jurisdiction in these zones requires the drawing of baselines as a basis for delimiting the precise boundaries of inland waters, territorial waters, fishing zones and shared water areas," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that although six rounds of meetings and negotiations have been held to finalize this process, it has been slow in progress.

"We hope that the seventh meeting of this working group will be held in Baku soon and will bring appropriate results," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537541

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search