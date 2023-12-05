Over 20 Settlements Affected By Russian Attacks Across Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 4, 2023, Russian troops attacked 21 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region, having launched about 160 strikes.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russian troops launched 157 strikes on peaceful communities across the Zaporizhzhia region. Twenty-one settlements came under enemy fire,” Malashko wrote.

In his words, Russians launched 128 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Kamianske, and other frontline settlements.

The enemy struck Novodarivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) five times.

Additionally, Russian occupiers launched 21 drone attacks on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Novopavlivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Piatykhatky.

The enemy also launched three air strikes, on Novodarivka and Kamianske.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

Regional authorities received three reports on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects.