Umerov, Dedonder Discuss Belgium's Transfer Of F-16 Jets To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder have met and discussed the supply of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine, as well as pilot training efforts.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, the Belgian side has confirmed its intent to send the F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine in 2025.

“We highly appreciate your steadfast support and comprehensive involvement in the process of strengthening the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Umerov said in the course of the meeting.

Ukraine's defense chief emphasized that it is necessary to start establishing the supply chains of ammunition, spare parts and equipment required by the F-16 fighter aircraft.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder spoke about the plans to develop bilateral partnership , including strengthening the Ukrainian-Belgian defense industry cooperation.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook