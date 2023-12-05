'Army Of Drones' Hit 132 Enemy Equipment Units In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the combat teams of the Army of Drones project have hit 132 Russian military equipment units.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the infographics posted by Fedorov, Ukraine's drone operators struck eight Russian tanks, 30 armored fighting vehicles, 32 guns, four self-propelled howitzers, 46 trucks and special purpose vehicles.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military hit 55 enemy strongpoints and eliminated 32 Russian mercenaries.

A reminder that the Army of Drones project was initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry. It is a comprehensive program, providing for the systemic purchase of drones, their maintenance, and training courses for relevant professionals.