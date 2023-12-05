Two Killed, One Injured In Kherson Shelling - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck at Kherson, two people were killed and one injured.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russians struck again in Kherson, killing civilians," Yermak wrote.

One killed, five injured as Russian army fires 490 shells atregion in past day

According to him, two people were killed and one was injured.

As reported earlier, the enemy fired 89 times at the Kherson region over the last day, launching 490 shells. One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.