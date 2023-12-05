Russian Armed Aggression Affects Over 1,664 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 512 children have been killed and over 1,152 injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of December 5, 2023, according to the data from juvenile prosecutors, a total of 512 children were killed and over 1,152 received injuries of various severity levels,” the report states.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the areas of hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated areas.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in the Donetsk region (497), Kharkiv region (304), Kherson region (139), Kyiv region (129), Zaporizhzhia region (100), Mykolaiv region (97), Dnipropetrovsk region (97), Chernihiv region (72), and Luhansk region (67).

On December 4, 2023, the body of an 8-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble during dismantling works at the site of an apartment block destroyed in Russia's missile strike on the Donetsk region's Novohrodivka, which took place on November 29, 2023.