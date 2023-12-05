AFW: Famed Fashion Designer Stuns Fashionistas With Magnificent Gowns

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Famous fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova
has presented her collection "Romantic Fantasy" at 15th season of
Azerbaijan Fashion Week.
This year Azerbaijan Fashion Week (General Producer - Sayat
Dossybayev, Kazakhstan, AFA General Director - Nijat Bakhshaliyev,
Azerbaijan) is held with the support of the Culture Ministry within
the Creative Week (Yaradıcı Həftə), Azernews reports citing Trend Life .
For many years, Fakhriya Khalafova has been successfully
participating in fashion Weeks in Azerbaijan and abroad.
The current fashion show featured some of the most stunning
looks that were previously demonstrated at fashion weeks in Milan,
Paris, Vienna, Istanbul and Tashkent, as well as wedding
dresses.
The fashion show was accompanied by colorful animations on the
monitors created by the designer using computer design, and the
folk song Sari Galin in a new interpretation and arrangement.
Fakhriya Khalafova's collection has been named Romantic Fantasy
because the outfits include very romantic, gentle, spiritual gowns
that embodied the designer's fantasies.
"In my collection, I paid special attention to the innovative
display, when the outfits were accompanied by animated
installations inviting viewers on a virtual journey to a garden of
Eden, where colorful flowers bloom, butterflies flutter, etc," said
Fakhriya Khalafova.
"This is a new approach to displaying collections on the catwalk
using modern technologies. After all, it is very important what
background the fashion show takes place, leading to the
corresponding emotions. I am very pleased that the collection
caused great interest, Azerbaijan Fashion Week was held at a high
level, which provides an incentive for further fruitful
activities," the designer added.
The fashion collection "Romantic Fantasy" totally captivated the
fashionistas.
