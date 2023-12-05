Caspian Littoral States' Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The meeting of the Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers
within the framework of the new regular ministerial dialogue will
be held in Moscow on December 5, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Representatives of Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan will also
take part in the event chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey
Lavrov.
The sides plan to discuss regional issues of mutual interest
with a focus on priorities for the development of Caspian
cooperation.
It should be recalled that Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working
visit to Russia on 4 December.
