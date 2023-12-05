               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Antes Up Funds For Reconstruction Of Shusha-Lachin Highway - Decree


12/5/2023 5:18:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures for the reconstruction of the Shusha-Lachin highway.

Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is earmarked 6 million manats for the reconstruction of the 41-kilometer-long highway.

