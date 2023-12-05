Azerbaijan Antes Up Funds For Reconstruction Of Shusha-Lachin Highway - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures
for the reconstruction of the Shusha-Lachin highway.
Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
is earmarked 6 million manats for the reconstruction of the
41-kilometer-long highway.
