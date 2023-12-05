               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian FM: 3+3 Regional Platform Is Becoming More And More Promising


3+3 Regional Platform is becoming more and more promising, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telling at the bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

"Ilham Aliyev's initiative to form a regional platform of the South Caucasus "3+3" is already taking shape. This is also a promising format. I will be glad to hear your assessments on further steps in this direction," Lavrov told Bayramov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, opening talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the Russian side expects Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in the work of the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which will be held in St. Petersburg.

