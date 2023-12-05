Russian FM: 3+3 Regional Platform Is Becoming More And More Promising

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
3+3 Regional Platform is becoming more and more promising, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov telling at the bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.
"Ilham Aliyev's initiative to form a regional platform of the
South Caucasus "3+3" is already taking shape. This is also a
promising format. I will be glad to hear your assessments on
further steps in this direction," Lavrov told Bayramov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, opening talks with
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the Russian
side expects Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in
the work of the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS), which will be held in St. Petersburg.
