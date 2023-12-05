True Essence Of Ngos In Worldwide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
In theory, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) should occupy
an important place in modern public administration. They can easily
handle some small issues that the state cannot do, and play an
important role of a bridge between the society and state. However,
in practice, unfortunately, NGOs sometimes, knowingly or
unknowingly, have become a means of spreading alien ideas and
values to other countries. In other words, they have become a tool
for big and powerful states, more precisely the West, to influence
and pressure weak states.
Through NGOs, the West mainly attracts discontent youths who
cannot find their place in the society under guise of different
thinking and tries to gain the favor of the poor under the guise of
different aid programs. So to say, forms its soft power in weak and
poor countries. Frankly speaking, the method is old enough and its
history traces back for thousands of years. Throughout history,
there have been some forces intending to usurp lawful powers and
for doing it they have tried to develop soft power and attract the
masses. Sometimes they succeeded, sometimes not. However, despite
methods and tools being altered over centuries, the essence has
remained unchangeable.
Take up the antique Greek city-states, for example. In the said
city-states, philosophical schools were not the only places of
education but also the center for pressure on the governments as
well. Sometimes the discontent between the government and
philosophical schools reached to such an extent that the government
needed to disperse the schools by force. Sometimes, philosophical
schools were managed to alter and influence the governments.
As for Middle Ages, the religious sects, (and zawiyahs in the
Islamic world) replaced them. It is worth noting that, unlike
philosophical schools, religious sects performed the function of
non-state organizations literally as it is done today. On the one
hand, they attracted discontent youth, with the mottos of "true
religion, reform in religion, looking for truth" and so on. These
concepts considered different thinking, and different mindsets. At
the same time, they gained the favor of the poor with the help of
collected alms. When they grew to a certain extent they challenged
governments.
Fast forward to today, the alms of the Middle Ages became
grants, donations, and fundraising, however, the essence remains
the same. Besides, If we look at the modern world, we can see that
NGOs under the guise of human rights, democracy, etc. try to
attract the discontent youth and put pressure on the states. In
other words, the main purpose of creating most of the NGOs is also
to influence and pressure the existing government by indoctrinating
people with certain ideas as in the past times and then
manipulating them as masses.
The West is currently funding non-governmental organizations in
different parts of the world. The purpose of funding is to spread
their ideas in these countries and to poke their noses into the
internal politics of the state. These Western NGOs have also played
a big role in the coups d'état that have taken place in African
countries in the last 2-3 years. These NGOs gather discontent
people with various events held under the name of democracy and use
this mass for coup d'état against the political power.
Every country has its geopolitical interests, and states express
their geopolitical interests by building international relations in
different ways. Interestingly, Western countries and the United
States realize their geopolitical interests by funding NGOs and
spreading their own ideas. This action also contradicts
international law.
NGOs are capable of damaging the government not only on the
political side but also on the economic side. Aids that any NGO
provides to the states can seriously damage the development of
local small and medium-sized businesses as well. A prime example of
this is the supply of wheat to African countries in the late 1990s,
which resulted in SMBs in those countries ceasing to be businesses
and as a result, the countries becoming more dependent on Western
aid through NGOs.
With the above in mind, the funding of NGOs should be controlled
by the government, and the activities carried out by said
organizations should be coordinated with the government. This can
prevent future disturbances that are contrary to international
law.
