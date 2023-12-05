Kuwait Amir Congratulates Thailand On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent, Tuesday, a cable of congratulation to the King of Thailand Vajiralongkorn on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness wished King Vajiralongkorn good health and wellbeing, his country and the people of Thailand progress and prosperity. (end) afh

