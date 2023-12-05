               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Thailand On Nat'l Day


12/5/2023 5:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulation to the King of Thailand Vajiralongkorn on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Mishal wished King Vajiralongkorn good health and wellbeing, his country and the people of Thailand progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
