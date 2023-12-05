               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad


12/5/2023 5:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (End)
