Forty-Fourth GCC Summit Begins In Qatari Capital

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) kicked off on Tuesday in the Qatari capital. The State of Kuwait delegation at the summit is headed by the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) sss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.