Putin Visits Gulf Region Wed., Mideast Crisis Issues Of Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- President Putin will visit the Gulf region on Wednesday, heading to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the office of the Russian Federation announced Tuesday.

The Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that President Putin plans to meet with the rulers of both countries to discuss regional issues including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to the Russian News Agency (TASS).

Meanwhile, Peskov added that Putin is meeting his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi who will be visiting Moscow Thursday via official invitation, adding that the Iranian President last visited Moscow January 2022. (end)

