Israeli Occupation's Raids In Gaza Kills At Least 50 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Up to 50 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in raids launched by Israeli occupation warplanes on the Gaza Strip during the last hours, said medical sources.

The sources announced that at least 40 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured in raids that targeted the city of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

The sources indicated that 10 other civilians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza

Medical sources warned of a massacre that the occupation might commit inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, as happened in Al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals, confirming that only four hospitals were operating in northern Gaza, and about 55 ambulances were out of service. (end)

nq













MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107537464