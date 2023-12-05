Israeli Occupation's Raids In Gaza Kills At Least 50 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Up to 50 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in raids launched by Israeli occupation warplanes on the Gaza Strip during the last hours, said medical sources.
The sources announced that at least 40 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured in raids that targeted the city of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.
The sources indicated that 10 other civilians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza
Medical sources warned of a massacre that the occupation might commit inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, as happened in Al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals, confirming that only four hospitals were operating in northern Gaza, and about 55 ambulances were out of service. (end)
nq
MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107537464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.