Cato Digital And Cudo Compute Announce Partnership For High-Performance, Low-Cost Cloud Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) 5th December, 2023 - Cato Digital and Cudo Compute are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership to provide sustainable cloud infrastructure on-demand and at a low cost. This collaboration combines Cato Digital's expertise in utilizing "circular economy" hardware and efficient data centers with Cudo Compute's revolutionary cloud marketplace, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud platforms.



Cato Digital is committed to reducing the environmental impact of cloud computing by repurposing hardware and operating energy-efficient data centers. This novel approach extends the life of existing hardware and minimizes the carbon impact of resource-intensive data centers.

Cudo Compute's intuitive marketplace allows technology partners like Cato Digital to offer their data center infrastructure to a wide audience on-demand and easy-to-consume. Cudo Compute delivers high-performance computing (HPC) resources that don't cost the earth by harnessing underutilized computing power from idle data center hardware.

Dean Nelson, CEO at Cato Digital, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Collaboration with Cudo Compute allows us to accelerate our strategy of providing sustainable cloud infrastructure to an even wider market with greater efficiency. By leveraging 'second life' hardware in sustainable data centers, we can offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive hyperscale solutions."

Matt Hawkins at Cudo Compute, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Our partnership with Cato Digital perfectly exemplifies our commitment to democratizing IaaS and high-demand HPC infrastructure. By integrating Cato Digital's GPU and CPU-rich resources into our cloud marketplace, we can offer our customers a wide range of high-performance and low-cost solutions. This is incredibly important at a time when HPC market requirements are placing unprecedented demand onto legacy cloud platforms."

This partnership is expected to particularly appeal to video rendering and AI inference and training communities keen to explore sustainable, high-performance cloud infrastructure. By combining Cato Digital's commitment to the environment with Cudo Compute's decentralized cloud platform, this partnership aims to deliver a powerful, cost-effective, sustainable alternative to traditional cloud services.

For more information about Cato Digital and Cudo Compute, please visit their respective websites at and .

