Why The EU-China Summit Is Bound To Disappoint

The last summit between the European Union and China, in April 2022, was tense. It took place by videoconference soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, toward which China has adopted a permissive stance. The next summit, on December 7-8 in Beijing, is unlikely to be easier, though this time trade could be the dominant issue.



In particular, the expected benefits of a reopened China for Europe, after three years of zero-Covid-19 policies in China, have not materialized. On the contrary, trade relations, which were balanced before the pandemic, are now very much in China's favor with a €400 billion bilateral surplus with the EU.

The EU, a large net exporter, does not have a similar trade imbalance with any other large economy. For EU officials, this is evidence of poor access to the Chinese market, with many sectors still closed to foreign competition.

It also signals China's aggressive industrial policy, which is seen by the European Commission as unfair competition, given the large subsidies given by China to vital industries that compete with European ones – and not only in China, but increasingly in the EU and third markets.